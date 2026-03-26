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Delhi Cracks Down on Tinted Windows: 154 Cars Prosecuted, 4 Impounded

Delhi traffic police conducted a crackdown on vehicles with tinted windows in Najafgarh, resulting in 154 vehicles being prosecuted and four impounded. Tinted windows raise safety concerns and may conceal criminal activities. The action aimed to enforce compliance with traffic regulations and remove illegal black films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:53 IST
Delhi Cracks Down on Tinted Windows: 154 Cars Prosecuted, 4 Impounded
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In a determined effort to uphold traffic rules, Delhi police conducted an extensive drive against tinted windows in the Najafgarh area, leading to 154 vehicles being prosecuted and the impoundment of four cars.

This action comes amidst escalating worries about the safety risks posed by tinted windows, particularly for women, and their potential use in hiding illegal activities.

The police, working under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, removed the black films from the car windows on site. The initiative, which included popular models like Mahindra Thar and Scorpio, aimed to quickly tackle this persistent violation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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