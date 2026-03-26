ITC Dissolves Subsidiary Blazeclan Americas Amid Strategic Review

ITC Limited has officially dissolved Blazeclan Americas Inc., a step-down subsidiary, as of March 24, 2026, according to a recent stock market filing. The confirmation of dissolution was received on March 25, marking the end of Blazeclan Americas' affiliation with ITC as a subsidiary.

In the filing, ITC disclosed that Blazeclan Americas, based in the USA, generated a total income of Rs 4.38 crore for the financial year 2024-25, which constitutes a minuscule 0.006% of ITC's overall income during the same period. The subsidiary's net worth was reported at Rs 0.63 crore as of March 31, 2025, representing 0.001% of the total net worth of ITC.

The dissolution, as per ITC's statement, did not involve any financial consideration or constitute a related party transaction. Additionally, the move is unrelated to any sale or disposal scheme. The announcement complies with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, reinforced by the SEBI Master Circular dated January 30, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)