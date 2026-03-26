Historic Aviation Safety Legislation Poised to Transform Air Travel

Two key U.S. House committees have unanimously approved a comprehensive aviation safety reform legislation, following a catastrophic collision that occurred in January 2025. The incident, involving an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulted in 67 fatalities, prompting immediate legislative action.

The House Armed Services Committee voted 53-0, mandating the integration of collision prevention technology across all military aircraft by 2031, excluding some categories such as fighters and drones. Concurrently, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's 62-0 vote calls for enhanced collision mitigation technology in civil aviation, alongside improved safety protocols at Reagan Washington National Airport where the incident occurred.

The ALERT Act, in line with the National Transportation Safety Board's 50 recommendations post-disaster, also requires the implementation of the ADS-B safety system by 2031. This groundbreaking legislative package follows the nearly successful passage of the ROTOR Act, showcasing Congress's commitment to preventing future aviation disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)