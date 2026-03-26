Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO: A Retail Investor Revolution

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to allocate up to 30% of SpaceX's upcoming IPO shares to individual investors, substantially more than the usual allocation. This decision relies on his ardent fanbase and loyal supporters, according to insiders.

Expected to be one of the most anticipated IPOs, the strategy deviates from traditional Wall Street practices and underscores Musk's influence in deciding SpaceX's ownership structure. The information, conveyed to Wall Street by SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, pairs a significant retail allocation with a selective approach towards choosing bankers.

Musk personally selected Bank of America for domestic retail distribution, underscoring the strong expected demand from retail investors, including wealthy family offices and smaller investors keen on joining Musk's ventures.