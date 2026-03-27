Left Menu

Global Headlines: Major Moves in the Business World

The Financial Times reveals key developments, including Pernod Ricard's potential merger with Jack Daniel's owner, Jaguar Land Rover's UK plant closure, EU fines on unsafe imports, and Heathrow's concerns over third runway costs resembling HS2 fiscal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:36 IST
Global Headlines: Major Moves in the Business World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pernod Ricard, the French drinks giant, is negotiating a merger with the U.S. owner of Jack Daniel's. The deal could establish a significant transatlantic premium alcohol brand.

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, faces a new challenge as it plans a two-week shutdown of its UK facility due to a fire at a supplier's plant in Norway. This comes after a cyber attack caused a similar closure last year.

The European Union has taken a significant step by enabling member states to fine e-commerce platforms importing unsafe goods, primarily targeting cheap Chinese products from platforms like Temu and Shein. Meanwhile, Heathrow raises concerns that the budget for its third runway might spiral akin to the High Speed 2 rail project unless comprehensive financial controls are enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Spotlight: Updates on Transgender Athlete Ban, Malinin's Skating Comeback, and More

Sports Spotlight: Updates on Transgender Athlete Ban, Malinin's Skating Come...

 Global
2
Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

 Global
3
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

 China
4
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026