Global Headlines: Major Moves in the Business World

Pernod Ricard, the French drinks giant, is negotiating a merger with the U.S. owner of Jack Daniel's. The deal could establish a significant transatlantic premium alcohol brand.

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, faces a new challenge as it plans a two-week shutdown of its UK facility due to a fire at a supplier's plant in Norway. This comes after a cyber attack caused a similar closure last year.

The European Union has taken a significant step by enabling member states to fine e-commerce platforms importing unsafe goods, primarily targeting cheap Chinese products from platforms like Temu and Shein. Meanwhile, Heathrow raises concerns that the budget for its third runway might spiral akin to the High Speed 2 rail project unless comprehensive financial controls are enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)