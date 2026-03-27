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Beyond Numbers: Human Stories Behind Economic and Energy Policies

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of outcomes in economic policy, highlighting the role of Indian Economic Service officers in sustainable growth. She emphasized empathy, integrity, and inclusive development. Addressing energy sector officers, she linked India's self-reliance to a strong, renewable energy-driven power sector to meet climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:23 IST
Beyond Numbers: Human Stories Behind Economic and Energy Policies
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that economic policies are not just about statistics but about improving lives, especially of the vulnerable. Addressing Indian Economic Service officers, she underscored the importance of empathy, integrity, and inclusive development in economic planning and implementation.

Murmu highlighted the critical role of IES officers in promoting sustainable growth, managing inflation, enhancing employment, reducing inequalities, and navigating a complex economic environment. She emphasized that their actions must build trust through integrity and professionalism.

In a meeting with Central Power Engineering Service officers, she linked India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision with a robust power sector. She stressed that increasing renewable energy in the grid is vital for climate goals and reducing fossil fuel reliance, calling for technical innovation and effective planning for a clean energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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