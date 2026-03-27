U.S. Markets Struggle Amid Iran Conflict and Rising Energy Prices

Next week's U.S. employment report is set to capture stock investors' attention amid a growing list of economic concerns, primarily focused on the Iran conflict, now in its second month. The Middle East turmoil has significantly impacted energy prices, with U.S. crude rising over 60% this year, contributing to increased gasoline prices and consumer spending pressures.

The financial markets saw sharp declines, with the S&P 500 heading for its fifth consecutive weekly drop following U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, which started in February. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 10% from its October peak, entering correction territory on fluctuating headlines about the conflict's de-escalation. Jim Baird of Plante Moran Financial Advisors emphasizes the market's sensitivity to any positive diplomatic developments regarding Iran.

Adding to the uncertainty are concerns over potential business disruptions from artificial intelligence and a weakened private credit market. Looking ahead, with a payroll report expected to reveal 48,000 new jobs and a stable 4.5% unemployment rate, investors hope for stability. However, the pressure mounts on the Federal Reserve as inflation issues persist, indicating no further rate cuts this year.