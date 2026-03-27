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BJD Urges Odisha Government to Slash VAT on Fuel

Odisha's BJD has called on the state's BJP government to reduce VAT on fuel, arguing that the central excise duty cut isn't enough to ease public hardship. The BJD emphasizes that Odisha's VAT rate is among the nation's highest and suggests it be lowered for consumer relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:05 IST
BJD Urges Odisha Government to Slash VAT on Fuel
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Odisha's opposition, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Friday called on the state's BJP-led government to reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, suggesting that the central government's cut in excise duty falls short of addressing the public's challenges.

At a press conference, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty highlighted that Odisha's VAT on fuel, pegged at 28 percent, outstrips that of other states such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh at 25 percent, and Rajasthan at 19 percent. Mohanty criticized Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for not taking further measures to ease fuel prices.

The BJD also expressed uncertainty over whether the central excise cuts will translate to consumer benefits, especially amid ongoing Middle East tensions impacting global oil prices. The party urged the state to act in consumers' interests by revising VAT.

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