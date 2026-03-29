India Faces Economic Challenge as West Asia Conflict Escalates

India could experience significant economic pressure due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, particularly in areas such as remittances, the rupee, and fiscal finances. A report from SBI Funds Management titled '2026 Middle East Conflict and Its Implications' outlines these potential challenges.

The report indicates risks of a slowdown in remittances from the Gulf region, a crucial source of funds for India. Notably, about 38% of total inward remittances come from the Middle East, with half originating from the UAE.

The possibility of a wider current account deficit looms if crude prices stay high. According to the report, every US$10 rise in crude price could enlarge the annual CAD by US$15 billion. Furthermore, a persistent high-price scenario could severely expand the deficit and weaken the rupee.

The macroeconomic pressure could also extend to the government's fiscal policy, with increased subsidy demands, especially in fertilisers. Global fertiliser prices have surged, potentially pushing India's subsidy requirements beyond budget allocations.

The balance of payments is another area of concern. Despite a stable CAD, weak capital inflows have strained India's balance-of-payments position. In light of these pressures, the report suggests that the economic impact of the West Asia conflict on India may be profound and multifaceted.

(With inputs from agencies.)