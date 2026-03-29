Left Menu

India Ensures Steady Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

Despite the ongoing turmoil in West Asia, fertiliser production and supply in India remain stable. Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited and government officials confirm sufficient stock and assure farmers of uninterrupted supply. Proactive measures include diversifying imports and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any disruption amid rising global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:55 IST
India Ensures Steady Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Crisis
Satyajit Pradhan, Senior General Manager at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the geopolitical turmoil in West Asia, India has maintained a stable fertiliser supply, ensuring that both production and distribution operate smoothly without any significant impact. A senior official from the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Satyajit Pradhan, emphasized that there have been no gas supply disruptions despite the ongoing gas crisis in the region.

Pradhan assured that ample fertiliser stocks are available within India, eliminating concerns of shortages for farmers. 'We assure continuous and uninterrupted fertiliser supply, meeting all agricultural needs adequately,' Pradhan stated. Deliveries to farmers remain unhampered, maintaining vital agricultural activities.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reassured Parliament of the government's commitment to secure fertiliser availability. The government is actively diversifying raw material imports and establishing long-term agreements to ensure supply security. Although global disruptions affect production costs, India's strategic partnerships and monitoring systems are effectively managing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Assam Ascendancy: A Vote for Development and Security

BJP's Assam Ascendancy: A Vote for Development and Security

 India
2
Sri Lanka Receives Lifeline Fuel from India Amidst West Asia Conflict

Sri Lanka Receives Lifeline Fuel from India Amidst West Asia Conflict

 Sri Lanka
3
Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Stolen Mobile Phone Racket Busted

 India
4
Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

Narrow Escape: Fire Chaos in Delhi's Gokal Puri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026