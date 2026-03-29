India Ensures Steady Fertiliser Supply Amid West Asia Crisis

Amidst the geopolitical turmoil in West Asia, India has maintained a stable fertiliser supply, ensuring that both production and distribution operate smoothly without any significant impact. A senior official from the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Satyajit Pradhan, emphasized that there have been no gas supply disruptions despite the ongoing gas crisis in the region.

Pradhan assured that ample fertiliser stocks are available within India, eliminating concerns of shortages for farmers. 'We assure continuous and uninterrupted fertiliser supply, meeting all agricultural needs adequately,' Pradhan stated. Deliveries to farmers remain unhampered, maintaining vital agricultural activities.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reassured Parliament of the government's commitment to secure fertiliser availability. The government is actively diversifying raw material imports and establishing long-term agreements to ensure supply security. Although global disruptions affect production costs, India's strategic partnerships and monitoring systems are effectively managing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)