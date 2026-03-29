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Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Economic and Defense Ties

US Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted the strengthening of US-India relations, emphasizing economic growth and defense cooperation. Both nations are prioritizing resilient supply chains through the Pax Silica initiative amid competition with China. Gor envisions the partnership as a key strategic alliance delivering benefits for both countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:54 IST
Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Economic and Defense Ties
Sergio Gor
  • Country:
  • India

US Ambassador Sergio Gor has underscored the strengthening relationship between the United States and India, highlighting economic growth and defense collaboration as central pillars. Speaking to Span magazine, Gor expressed enthusiasm over the 'win-win' potential for both nations, as India's infrastructure needs align with American expertise in energy and advanced manufacturing.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the bilateral ties, Gor pointed to efforts in building resilient supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals. The recent inclusion of India in the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative aims to secure these networks, particularly amid rising competition from China.

Gor also touched upon defense and security cooperation as key areas of focus under the Quad framework. He advocated for a comprehensive US-India partnership, envisioning it as a defining alliance of the 21st century that brings tangible benefits, improving interoperability through joint military exercises and shared economic growth initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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