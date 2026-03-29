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Free Rides Empower Telangana Women: Mahalakshmi Scheme's Impact

The Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana offers free bus travel for women, resulting in 290 crore 'zero tickets' being issued since its launch. Women have collectively saved Rs 10,000 crore in travel expenses. The initiative has increased female ridership on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses to 67%, with government reimbursements supporting the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:10 IST
Free Rides Empower Telangana Women: Mahalakshmi Scheme's Impact
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In a move that underscores gender empowerment and economic relief, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) revealed on Sunday the success of its Mahalakshmi scheme, which dispenses free bus travel for women across the state. Since its inception on December 9, 2023, the initiative has issued over 290 crore 'zero tickets', translating to substantial savings of Rs 10,000 crore for women passengers, according to TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy.

The Mahalakshmi scheme has drastically altered the traveling landscape for women, who previously expended between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 monthly on transport fares. This strategic subsidy has increased the inclusion and mobility of women, with female travelers now constituting more than 67% of the daily ridership on state-run buses, up from 40%.

Beyond financial savings, the initiative has also enhanced safety and accessibility for women, with an average of 35 lakh benefiting from reliable public transport daily. The state government remains committed to supporting the program by reimbursing the RTC for the lost revenue, thereby ensuring its sustainability and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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