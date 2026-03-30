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Indian Maritime Operations Remain Stable Amid West Asia Tensions

Indian maritime operations in the Persian Gulf continue without incident, despite tensions in West Asia. Officials assure the safety of seafarers and vessels, while ports function smoothly. Fertiliser markets face increased costs, impacting domestic production. Continuous coordination ensures the uninterrupted supply of energy and agricultural goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:44 IST
Indian Maritime Operations Remain Stable Amid West Asia Tensions
Special Secretary in Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Rajesh Kumar Sinha (Photo/PIB@Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
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In light of ongoing developments in the West Asia region, a senior official confirmed on Monday that Indian seafarers and ships in the Persian Gulf are safe. Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha revealed no incidents in the past 24 hours and highlighted the repatriation of eight sailors.

Sinha reported that 18 Indian ships with 485 seafarers operate safely and without maritime disruptions. Indian ports remain efficient, with LPG carriers scheduled to dock soon. The government maintains stringent monitoring of vessels and seafarers to ensure their safety.

Fertilisers are affected by a surge in global prices, impacting domestic production. Joint Secretary Aparna S Sharma noted that urea output temporarily declined, while rising freight costs challenge supply chains. Authorities emphasize coordinated efforts across ministries and international stakeholders to sustain maritime operations and supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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