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Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to Retire Amid Language Controversy

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau will retire following criticism over his English-only condolence message after a plane crash in New York. Quebec officials and others called for his resignation, highlighting the significance of bilingual communication in Canada. Rousseau, based in Montreal, had promised to learn French.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:06 IST
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau to Retire Amid Language Controversy
  • Country:
  • Canada

Air Canada announced on Monday that its CEO, Michael Rousseau, plans to retire later this year. The decision comes after Rousseau faced backlash for delivering an English-only condolence message following the tragic crash in New York that claimed the lives of two pilots, including French-speaking Quebecer Antoine Forest.

Rousseau informed the board of his retirement timeline, set to conclude by the end of the third quarter. The controversy addresses Canada's bilingual nature, with Prime Minister Mark Carney criticizing the CEO's language choice as lacking compassion and judgment.

The Quebec government and other officials expressed dissatisfaction, urging Rousseau to step down. As Canada's largest airline, headquartered in Montreal, Air Canada now faces the task of ensuring bilingual service, a commitment that Rousseau had previously pledged to uphold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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