Left Menu

Battle for SpaceX IPO: E*Trade's Race Against Robinhood and SoFi

E*Trade, part of Morgan Stanley, is vying to lead the sale of SpaceX shares to U.S. retail investors in its historic IPO, edging out competitors like Robinhood and SoFi. The IPO could potentially allocate a significant portion to smaller retail investors, a highly contested market segment among major brokerages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:56 IST
Battle for SpaceX IPO: E*Trade's Race Against Robinhood and SoFi

Morgan Stanley's E*Trade is in advanced discussions with SpaceX to lead the sale of the rocket maker's shares to U.S. retail investors, outpacing competitors such as Robinhood and SoFi, sources familiar with the situation have revealed. SpaceX's highly anticipated IPO, possibly the largest in history, may see Robinhood and SoFi sidelined.

It's an unusual move for platforms like Robinhood and SoFi, both key players in previous high-profile listings. E*Trade, Morgan Stanley's brokerage platform, is poised to secure a significant chunk of the shares earmarked for retail investors. Despite ongoing negotiations, final plans remain fluid as SpaceX approaches its IPO.

Morgan Stanley, leveraging its acquisition of E*Trade, aims to expand its retail market presence. This potential deal signifies a strategic move away from its traditional reliance on wealth management and institutional investors, capturing interest from retail investors, especially the followers of SpaceX's founder Elon Musk.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Opposition Absence

Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Oppositio...

 India
2
Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

 Global
3
Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026