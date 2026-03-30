Left Menu

Sikkim Intensifies Efforts to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply of Essential Commodities

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasizes stronger monitoring to curb hoarding and overpricing of essential commodities. A 24x7 helpline and control rooms are being reinforced to ensure equitable distribution. The state focuses on maintaining a stable supply chain and expanding cleaner energy access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:18 IST
Sikkim Intensifies Efforts to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply of Essential Commodities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, has called for increased monitoring to prevent hoarding and overpricing of essential commodities in the state. At a high-level meeting, officials were directed to ensure smooth distribution and set up a 24x7 helpline for citizen support.

Tamang stressed the importance of a stable supply chain and transparent communication to maintain public confidence. Steps will include reinforcing control rooms at both state and district levels and implementing real-time reporting. Public outreach through various media will discourage panic buying and counter misinformation.

The Food & Civil Supplies department highlighted sufficient stock levels and urged sustainable resource use. Plans for expanding natural gas access were presented, focusing on infrastructure to support cleaner energy in the region. The CM reassured that essential commodities would remain available for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Opposition Absence

Delhi Assembly Budget Session: A Result-Oriented Engagement Amidst Oppositio...

 India
2
Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

Calls for Accountability in Lebanon after Attack on UN Peacekeepers

 Global
3
Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

Tragedy Hits UNIFIL: Peacekeepers Lost in Lebanon Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
4
The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

The Shadowy Bets Behind Trump's Key Decisions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026