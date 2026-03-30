Sikkim Intensifies Efforts to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply of Essential Commodities

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, has called for increased monitoring to prevent hoarding and overpricing of essential commodities in the state. At a high-level meeting, officials were directed to ensure smooth distribution and set up a 24x7 helpline for citizen support.

Tamang stressed the importance of a stable supply chain and transparent communication to maintain public confidence. Steps will include reinforcing control rooms at both state and district levels and implementing real-time reporting. Public outreach through various media will discourage panic buying and counter misinformation.

The Food & Civil Supplies department highlighted sufficient stock levels and urged sustainable resource use. Plans for expanding natural gas access were presented, focusing on infrastructure to support cleaner energy in the region. The CM reassured that essential commodities would remain available for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)