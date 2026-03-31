PM Modi Inaugurates Kaynes Technology Chip Facility in Gujarat: Global Supply Chain Shift
With Kaynes Technology—an Indian company—formally entering semiconductor manufacturing, India has taken a crucial step toward reducing reliance on imports and strengthening domestic capabilities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to India’s fast-evolving semiconductor ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kaynes Technology semiconductor manufacturing plant in Sanand, Gujarat—marking the start of production at yet another major chip facility within a month. The milestone underscores India’s rapid emergence as a credible global semiconductor hub and signals a decisive shift in the global supply chain landscape.
The inauguration comes just weeks after the launch of Micron’s facility in the same region, highlighting what the Prime Minister described as “not a coincidence, but proof of the speed at which India’s semiconductor ecosystem is developing.”
India Enters the Global Semiconductor Arena
With Kaynes Technology—an Indian company—formally entering semiconductor manufacturing, India has taken a crucial step toward reducing reliance on imports and strengthening domestic capabilities. The facility will manufacture Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), a key component used in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and industrial automation.
Notably, a significant share of production has already been secured for export, including supply commitments to a California-based firm. This positions the plant as a critical node linking India to Silicon Valley and beyond.
“This is a wonderful beginning… Indian companies, through global collaboration, will give the world a resilient semiconductor supply chain,” the Prime Minister said.
Strategic Importance: Powering EVs, Industry, and Clean Energy
The modules produced at the Sanand facility are expected to play a transformative role in:
-
Accelerating India’s electric mobility transition
-
Strengthening heavy industrial manufacturing
-
Supporting clean energy infrastructure globally
Industry analysts note that demand for IPMs is expected to grow at over 8–10% annually globally, driven by EV adoption and decarbonization goals. India’s entry into this segment could significantly alter cost structures and supply dependencies.
₹1.6 Lakh Crore Semiconductor Push Across India
The Kaynes facility is part of a broader national push under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), launched in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently:
-
10 semiconductor projects are underway
-
Spread across six states
-
Total investment exceeds ₹1,60,000 crore
These include fabrication units, assembly/testing facilities, and design ecosystems.
The Prime Minister emphasized that semiconductor self-reliance has cascading benefits across sectors such as:
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
-
Defence technologies
-
Clean energy
-
Electronics manufacturing
“This mission is not just an industrial policy—it is a declaration of India’s self-confidence,” he stated.
Market Growth: $50 Billion Today, $100 Billion by 2030
India’s semiconductor market is currently valued at approximately $50 billion and is projected to exceed $100 billion by the end of the decade, according to industry estimates cited during the event.
This rapid growth is being fueled by:
-
Rising domestic electronics consumption
-
Expansion of 5G infrastructure
-
Automotive electrification
-
Growth in data centers and AI applications
Indigenous Innovation and Workforce Development
India is also advancing its design capabilities. The government highlighted the development of the Dhruv-64 microprocessor, designed for:
-
Secure 5G infrastructure
-
Automotive electronics
-
Industrial automation
Meanwhile, workforce development remains a central pillar:
-
Target of 85,000 semiconductor design professionals nearing completion
-
Chips to Startup Programme enabling ~400 universities and startups
-
Over 55 chips already designed and manufactured under the initiative
Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Building a Full-Stack Ecosystem
The next phase—India Semiconductor Mission 2.0—announced in the Union Budget, aims to:
-
Develop domestic manufacturing of semiconductor equipment
-
Strengthen material supply chains
-
Enable deeper global partnerships
This includes initiatives such as:
-
Participation in Pax Silica alliance
-
Launch of the National Critical Minerals Mission
-
₹1,500 crore scheme for mineral recycling
-
Creation of a Rare Earth Corridor across coastal states
These efforts are designed to reduce dependence on geopolitically sensitive supply chains, a vulnerability exposed during the pandemic and global conflicts.
Global Context: Supply Chain Resilience Takes Center Stage
The global semiconductor shortage during COVID-19 and ongoing geopolitical tensions have highlighted the fragility of existing supply chains. India’s entry into semiconductor manufacturing is increasingly seen as:
-
A stabilizing factor for global markets
-
A diversification alternative to existing manufacturing hubs
-
A democratic and reliable partner in critical technology supply
“A democratic country like India moving forward in this direction is crucial for the development of the entire world,” the Prime Minister noted.
India’s ‘Techade’: From Participant to Leader
Positioning the current decade as India’s “Techade,” the Prime Minister emphasized the country’s ambition to lead—not just participate—in global technological transformation.
Key supporting reforms include:
-
Opening the space sector to private players (IN-SPACe)
-
Advancements in nuclear policy (SHANTI Bill)
-
Investments in quantum computing and AI
India’s rapid adoption of digital infrastructure, fintech innovation, and AI ecosystems further strengthens this vision.
Outlook: A New Global Manufacturing Powerhouse
With facilities like Kaynes and Micron coming online, India is steadily transitioning from a chip-consuming nation to a chip-producing powerhouse. Analysts suggest that if current momentum continues, India could:
-
Capture a significant share of the global semiconductor value chain
-
Become a preferred destination for diversified chip manufacturing
-
Strengthen its position as the “factory of the world”
The government reiterated its commitment to improving:
-
Ease of Doing Business
-
Ease of Manufacturing
-
Logistics efficiency
As global demand for semiconductors continues to surge, India’s strategic push could reshape not only its own economic trajectory but also the future of global technology supply chains.