Trump's Policy Jitters Stall European Drug Launches

Drugmakers are rethinking their strategies for launching new medicines in Europe as U.S. pricing pressures from President Donald Trump's policy shifts take hold. Executives and industry group leaders point to a dramatic downturn in European drug launches, with some companies delaying their market entry to keep U.S. prices high.

These delays are in response to the international reference pricing introduced by the U.S., linking American drug prices to those abroad. This move has created a complex landscape for pharmaceutical strategies, as evidenced by a GlobalData analysis showing a 35% drop in EU drug launches since the policy's implementation.

Key industry voices, including those from Bayer and French health authorities, are noting the ripple effects of U.S. policies across the European market. Drug companies are calling for clarity on these policies, as the FDA approved new drugs see more immediate launches in the U.S., leaving Europe lagging.

(With inputs from agencies.)