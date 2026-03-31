Left Menu

Trump's Policy Jitters Stall European Drug Launches

Drugmakers are postponing the launch of new medicines in Europe due to U.S. pricing policy changes under Trump's administration. The new international reference pricing is creating uncertainty and causing a reduction in European drug launches. This strategy aims to maintain higher prices in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:32 IST
Trump's Policy Jitters Stall European Drug Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drugmakers are rethinking their strategies for launching new medicines in Europe as U.S. pricing pressures from President Donald Trump's policy shifts take hold. Executives and industry group leaders point to a dramatic downturn in European drug launches, with some companies delaying their market entry to keep U.S. prices high.

These delays are in response to the international reference pricing introduced by the U.S., linking American drug prices to those abroad. This move has created a complex landscape for pharmaceutical strategies, as evidenced by a GlobalData analysis showing a 35% drop in EU drug launches since the policy's implementation.

Key industry voices, including those from Bayer and French health authorities, are noting the ripple effects of U.S. policies across the European market. Drug companies are calling for clarity on these policies, as the FDA approved new drugs see more immediate launches in the U.S., leaving Europe lagging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

 Global
2
China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
3
Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Officials.

Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Offici...

 India
4
Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026