Left Menu

Empowering Weavers: Andhra Pradesh's Free Electricity Initiative

The Andhra Pradesh government is launching a scheme to provide free electricity to handloom and powerloom weavers, aiming to reduce financial burdens and promote weaving. The initiative will save handloom families up to Rs 8,640 annually and powerloom operators Rs 21,600, costing the state Rs 150 crore annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:02 IST
Empowering Weavers: Andhra Pradesh's Free Electricity Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a new initiative providing free electricity to weavers starting Wednesday. The scheme offers 200 units of free power to handloom operations and 500 units to powerlooms, at an annual cost of Rs 150 crore.

Officials say the program aims to alleviate the financial load of electricity costs on weavers, while also invigorating the weaving industry in the state. This initiative is set to impact around one lakh handloom families and 11,488 powerloom units across Andhra Pradesh.

Eligible handloom weaver families could save an estimated Rs 8,640 yearly from this scheme, while powerloom operators may see yearly savings of up to Rs 21,600. This move is part of broader efforts by the NDA alliance government to support local weavers, following challenges faced under the YSRCP regime.

TRENDING

1
Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Noorpur Jattan

Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Noorpur Jattan

 India
2
Hungary's Foreign Connections: Wires, Scandals, and Elections

Hungary's Foreign Connections: Wires, Scandals, and Elections

 Global
3
Global Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

Global Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Haryana Gears Up for High-Tech Rabi Procurement 2026-27

Haryana Gears Up for High-Tech Rabi Procurement 2026-27

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026