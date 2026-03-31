Navigating Perilous Waters: The Journey of Pine Gas Amidst Tensions

The Indian-flagged LPG tanker Pine Gas faced turbulent times as it sought passage from the UAE's Ruwais port amidst escalating tensions following a joint attack on Iran by Israel and the United States on February 28. The tanker, aiming to return home within a week, confronted nearly three weeks of uncertainty before navigating the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

As the conflict intensified, Pine Gas Chief Officer Sohan Lal described the harrowing wait, stating the crew observed missiles and drones frequently overhead. In a bid to ensure the vessel's safe passage, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps advised a detour through the seldom-used northern channel of Larak Island, bypassing the mined areas around Hormuz.

The Indian Navy played a crucial role in escorting the vessel for about 20 hours past the Gulf of Oman towards the Arabian Sea. With the LPG tankers' vital cargo of 45,000 metric tons crucial for India's energy needs, the successful transit highlights the precarious balance of regional tension and maritime security.