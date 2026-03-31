Global Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

Global air travel is experiencing significant disruptions as tensions in the Middle East lead to the closure of key transit hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Airlines worldwide, including major carriers such as Aegean Airlines and Air Canada, have cancelled flights to affected destinations like Tel Aviv and Dubai, leaving numerous travelers stranded.

Airlines have responded by adjusting schedules and adding routes to cope with increased demand in unaffected regions, while uncertainty looms over when normal operations will resume in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)