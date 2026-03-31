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Global Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

The closure of major Middle Eastern flight hubs following the Iran war has caused widespread disruptions in global air travel. Major airlines, including Aegean Airlines, Air France-KLM, and Emirates, have cancelled or delayed services to destinations like Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Riyadh, affecting travel plans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:46 IST
Global Air Travel Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions
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Global air travel is experiencing significant disruptions as tensions in the Middle East lead to the closure of key transit hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

Airlines worldwide, including major carriers such as Aegean Airlines and Air Canada, have cancelled flights to affected destinations like Tel Aviv and Dubai, leaving numerous travelers stranded.

Airlines have responded by adjusting schedules and adding routes to cope with increased demand in unaffected regions, while uncertainty looms over when normal operations will resume in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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