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Navigating Turbulence: New Leadership at DGCA Amidst Aviation Challenges

Vir Vikram Yadav takes charge as the new Director General of DGCA, succeeding Faiz Ahmed Kidwai amidst ongoing challenges in India's aviation sector, including safety concerns, operational disruptions, and new policies designed to benefit airline passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:10 IST
Navigating Turbulence: New Leadership at DGCA Amidst Aviation Challenges
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is witnessing a leadership change as Vir Vikram Yadav steps into the role of Director General. Yadav succeeds Faiz Ahmed Kidwai during a time of significant challenges and strategic transformations in India's aviation landscape.

Under Kidwai, the DGCA navigated numerous incidents, from severe operational disruptions at IndiGo to fatal crashes and lapses across various airlines. Yadav inherits these unresolved issues, compounded by the ongoing West Asia conflict that has imposed airspace restrictions and affected airline operations.

In response, DGCA has introduced stringent, passenger-centric policies: at least 60% of flight seats free from additional charges, and flexible ticket changes—showcasing a commitment to passenger satisfaction amidst industry upheaval. Despite industry pushback on financial grounds, these norms aim to usher in an era of increased transparency and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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