Wall Street Surges Amid Middle East Conflict Easing Hopes

Wall Street's principal indexes experienced a rise on Tuesday, lifted by optimism over a potential de-escalation in Middle East tensions. This follows a report in The Wall Street Journal indicating that U.S. President Donald Trump showed readiness to conclude military action against Iran despite the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The month-long conflict has placed significant pressure on global markets, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow toward their largest monthly declines since September 2022. Oil prices were volatile but were on track for a record monthly gain, with the S&P 500 energy index seeing an over 11% increase in March, positioning itself as the only sector in positive territory.

Coreweave secured an $8.5 billion loan for AI infrastructure expansion, and Marvell Technology saw a 6.8% gain after a $2 billion investment from Nvidia. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms and Alphabet also contributed to the communication services index's 2.2% rise. At the market close, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted notable gains, while investor attention turned to Fed policymakers for clues on future monetary policy adjustments.