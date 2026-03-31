Pharma's Strategic Delays: Europe's Slowdown in Drug Launches
Drugmakers are deferring new medicine launches in Europe due to U.S. pricing policy shifts under President Trump, impacting U.S. drug costs and European market conditions. Launches in Europe have decreased significantly, affecting pharmaceutical strategies and market dynamics, with various executives highlighting the growing complexities in global drug pricing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:52 IST
As U.S. pricing policy shifts under President Trump, drugmakers are holding back new medicine launches in Europe, according to industry sources.
The Trump administration is pushing to lower U.S. prescription drug costs, traditionally higher than other wealthy countries, leading to strategic pauses by companies in Europe.
Executives say these delays are affecting Europe's healthcare sector, with a significant decline in drug launches since international reference pricing was introduced in the U.S. in May.
- READ MORE ON:
- drugmakers
- Europe
- Trump
- pricing
- medicines
- U.S. market
- healthcare
- pharmaceuticals
- launches
- policy
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Healthcare Revolution: 370 New Ambulances Hit the Roads
Kerala BJP manifesto: Needy woman to be given Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card with monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines, groceries.
IndiQube Leases 48,000 sq ft to Healthcare Giant
Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Haryana's Centralized Medicine Portal