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Pharma's Strategic Delays: Europe's Slowdown in Drug Launches

Drugmakers are deferring new medicine launches in Europe due to U.S. pricing policy shifts under President Trump, impacting U.S. drug costs and European market conditions. Launches in Europe have decreased significantly, affecting pharmaceutical strategies and market dynamics, with various executives highlighting the growing complexities in global drug pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:52 IST
Pharma's Strategic Delays: Europe's Slowdown in Drug Launches
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As U.S. pricing policy shifts under President Trump, drugmakers are holding back new medicine launches in Europe, according to industry sources.

The Trump administration is pushing to lower U.S. prescription drug costs, traditionally higher than other wealthy countries, leading to strategic pauses by companies in Europe.

Executives say these delays are affecting Europe's healthcare sector, with a significant decline in drug launches since international reference pricing was introduced in the U.S. in May.

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