Bus Blaze: High-Tension Drama Unfolds on Vempalli–Rayachoti Road

A government bus was engulfed in flames on the Vempalli–Rayachoti road in Kadapa district, following contact with a low-hanging, high-tension electric wire, police confirmed on Sunday. All passengers, including the driver and conductor, were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

The bus was en route from Kadapa to Kadiri when it encountered the stray electrical line, triggering sparks that quickly escalated into a fire. Initial assessments indicate possible negligence by the roadwork contractor, electricity department, and National Highways Authority, as road height alterations brought wires within perilous reach.

Authorities are pointing to inadequate precautionary measures by the electricity department, despite reduced clearance height that posed significant risks. Police have initiated proceedings for a case to be registered, aiming to hold responsible parties accountable and ensure future safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)