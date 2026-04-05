Air India Suspends Flights to Israel Amid West Asia Conflict

In response to the escalating conflict in West Asia, Air India has put a temporary halt on its flights to Israel, extending the suspension until May 31. The airline's decision disrupts the crucial Tel Aviv-New Delhi route, leaving thousands of Indians in Israel anxious about reaching home.

Despite the suspension of services by most international airlines, Israeli carriers like El Al, IsraAir, Arkia, and Air Haifa continue to operate under stringent limitations. This has forced Indians in Israel to seek alternative routes through Jordan or Egypt.

The Indian embassy in Tel Aviv is actively supporting affected individuals by maintaining a constant communication line and facilitating alternative travel options. Ambassador J P Singh has assured the Indian community of unwavering support during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)