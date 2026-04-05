Enhancing Nepal-India Economic Ties: A New Era of Collaboration
Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India, highlighted the need to boost trade, investment, and economic ties between Nepal and India at a trade program in Thane. He encouraged business communities to explore new collaborative avenues, emphasizing Nepal's strategic dependence on India for transportation and trade.
- Country:
- India
Nepal's Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, emphasized the importance of reinforcing trade, investment, and economic partnerships between Nepal and India during the Indo-Nepal Trade Programme in Thane on Sunday. He urged business communities from both nations to seek new opportunities for collaboration to drive mutual economic growth.
The event, designed to facilitate networking and partnership discussions, gathered key dignitaries, business leaders, and industry stakeholders from both countries. Organizers noted that the platform serves as a pivotal point for fostering meaningful economic ties between the two neighbors.
Nepal, a landlocked nation, is heavily reliant on India for the transportation of goods, with most of its imports passing through the country. The strategic significance of Nepal to India, framed within the historical 'Roti Beti' relationship, further underscores the need for strengthened economic cooperation.
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