Fuel Frenzy: Water-Contaminated Petrol Sparks Protests in Greater Noida
In Greater Noida, vehicle owners staged protests at a fuel station after multiple vehicles broke down due to water-contaminated petrol. The contamination was traced to a leakage in the pipeline, allowing rainwater into the storage tank. Police intervened, and some vehicles were repaired on-site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Several vehicle owners in Greater Noida staged a protest at a local fuel station. Their discontent stemmed from their cars and motorcycles breaking down after refueling with what they alleged was water-contaminated petrol.
A preliminary police investigation pointed to rainwater seeping into the petrol storage tank due to a leaky pipeline, causing the contamination.
Police intervention eventually calmed the situation after the protests. Mechanics were called to the scene to repair affected vehicles, and further action is being pursued.
(With inputs from agencies.)