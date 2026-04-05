Fuel Frenzy: Water-Contaminated Petrol Sparks Protests in Greater Noida

Several vehicle owners in Greater Noida staged a protest at a local fuel station. Their discontent stemmed from their cars and motorcycles breaking down after refueling with what they alleged was water-contaminated petrol.

A preliminary police investigation pointed to rainwater seeping into the petrol storage tank due to a leaky pipeline, causing the contamination.

Police intervention eventually calmed the situation after the protests. Mechanics were called to the scene to repair affected vehicles, and further action is being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)