Tragic Overturn: Fodder Truck Causes Fatal Accident in Sitapur

A fatal accident unfolded in Sitapur on Sunday as a truck excessively loaded with fodder lost control and overturned onto a pickup vehicle. Police reports confirm the deaths of three individuals, identified as Ankit (25), Pushpendra (26), and Sahil (29).

The tragic incident occurred on the Biswan-Reusa road under the jurisdiction of the Sadarpur police station. The truck, which was approaching from the opposite direction, toppled due to its overwhelming load, crushing the pickup vehicle beneath it. The occupants of the pickup died instantly.

In addition to the fatalities, one person suffered critical injuries and has been hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case, informed the victims' families, and sent the bodies for autopsy as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)