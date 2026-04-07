India's Stock Markets on Edge Amid Global Geopolitical Strains

Indian equity markets are navigating a precarious phase as global geopolitical tensions, notably the Iran-Israel/US conflict, overshadow the robust domestic fundamentals, according to a recent report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The geopolitical turmoil, particularly due to India's dependency on energy passing through the Strait of Hormuz, has clouded near-term market prospects.

India faces significant exposure, with 35-40% of its crude and 54% of pre-war LPG imports reliant on the volatile region. Consequently, corporate earnings growth in India is predicted to slow in the upcoming March quarter. The report forecasts a moderated 10% YoY growth for the MOFSL universe, down from 18% and 15% YoY gains in previous quarters.

The escalation in energy prices has stalled earlier positive earnings revisions and incited a broad market correction. Still, amidst the current volatility, domestic factors such as policy reforms and increased investor participation remain supportive. The markets are undergoing a sharp correction with Nifty now trading below its long-term average, presenting attractive valuations and a promising risk-reward balance for investors looking ahead.