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Geopolitical Tensions Loom Over India's Financial Sector

EY's analysis highlights that ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, are set to have systemic impacts on India's financial services sector. Early signs include supply chain elongations, rising costs, and liquidity issues. The report emphasizes payment delays and employment disruptions as significant third-order effects of the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:37 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Loom Over India's Financial Sector
Representative image (File photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

An EY analysis has flagged continued geopolitical tensions, especially involving the West Asia conflict, as a looming threat to India's financial services sector.

The report outlines how these tensions are causing layered effects on the sector, particularly visible through elongated supply chains, rising costs, and tightening liquidity. Companies are already experiencing early stress signs, with increased input costs and longer delivery timelines affecting profitability, the analysis warns.

Beyond immediate impacts, the report discusses potential second and third-order effects such as margin compressions and payment strains, risking a ripple effect on the ecosystem with implications for asset quality, particularly among MSMEs and retail segments. The analysis underscores the challenges of navigating these disruptions, complicated further by AI's potential impacts on employment, particularly in the IT and services sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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