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Ensuring Fair Fuel Flow: Arunachal's Pledge Against Hoarding and Black Marketing

Arunachal Pradesh's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu emphasized equitable fuel distribution, warning against black marketing. In a state-level review, authorities reiterated efforts for uninterrupted supply and addressed potential disruptions. Citizens were urged to avoid panic buying and trust official information for responsible consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:48 IST
Ensuring Fair Fuel Flow: Arunachal's Pledge Against Hoarding and Black Marketing
  • Country:
  • India

In Arunachal Pradesh, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu underscored the necessity of equitable petroleum product distribution. He issued stern warnings against black marketing and hoarding, vowing strict action against offenders.

During a state-level review meeting, the minister, alongside chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, examined the availability and distribution of essential fuels including motor spirit, high-speed diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas. They highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure swift issue resolution and maintain stable supplies.

Wangsu emphasized the government's commitment to preventing supply disruptions, reassuring the public of adequate fuel stock across districts. Both officials encouraged citizens to act responsibly, discouraging panic buying or relaying unverified information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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