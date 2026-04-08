Crude Oil Price Drop Spurs OMC Stocks Surge

Shares of oil marketing companies rallied remarkably on Wednesday as HPCL soared by 9% and other major companies followed suit. This surge followed a significant drop in crude oil prices, which fell below the USD 100 mark after a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, experienced a sharp decline of 14.03%, landing at USD 93.87 per barrel. Consequently, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) shares skyrocketed 9% on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation saw impressive gains as well.

The US and Iran's agreement, boosting safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, eased concerns about energy supply disruptions. Markets reacted positively, with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty witnessing substantial growth on the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)