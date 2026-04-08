Tragedy in the Strait of Hormuz: Thai Vessel Attack Update
Three crewmen on a Thai vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last month have died, according to Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. The Omani navy rescued 20 crew members following the attack, which led to an explosion at the ship's stern and a fire in the engine room.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Three crewmen aboard a Thai-flagged vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last month have died, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced Wednesday.
After the vessel was attacked, 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani navy. The attack caused an explosion at the ship's stern, igniting a fire in the engine room.
This incident underlines the persistent risks and dangers faced by maritime operations in this strategically significant waterway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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