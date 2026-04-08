Tragedy in the Strait of Hormuz: Thai Vessel Attack Update

Three crewmen aboard a Thai-flagged vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last month have died, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced Wednesday.

After the vessel was attacked, 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani navy. The attack caused an explosion at the ship's stern, igniting a fire in the engine room.

This incident underlines the persistent risks and dangers faced by maritime operations in this strategically significant waterway.

(With inputs from agencies.)