Tragedy in the Strait: Thai Crew Lost in Hormuz Attack

In a tragic development, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced the deaths of three crew members aboard a Thai-flagged vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last month.

The Omani navy managed to rescue 20 crew members following the explosion at the ship's stern, which ignited a fire in the engine room. Minister Phuangketkeow will seek Iran's cooperation during an upcoming visit to Oman to ensure the safety of nine Thai ships still stranded in the area.

Meanwhile, a different Thai oil tanker navigated the waterway successfully last month without incurring fees to bypass the blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)