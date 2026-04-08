Government Boosts Fertilizer Subsidies for 2025-26 Kharif Season

The Indian government has taken a pivotal step to support the agricultural sector by approving a substantial Rs 41,534 crore subsidy for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for the upcoming 2025-26 kharif season. This move, announced after a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies a 12% increase from the previous year's allocation.

Starting April 1 and running through September 30, 2026, the revised subsidy rates aim to bolster the kharif crop planting, which synchronizes with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the subsidy has been raised by Rs 4,317 crore over the kharif 2025 season.

The Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme, in place since 2010, regulates the subsidy allocation for various grades of P&K fertilizers. The newly fixed subsidy rates for nitrogen, phosphate, potash, and sulphur indicate an increase for nitrogen, phosphate, and sulphur, while the rate for potash remains unchanged from the 2025 rabi season.

(With inputs from agencies.)