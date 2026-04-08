Bihar Exceeds Paddy Procurement, Strives for Rice Target Fulfillment

Bihar's Minister Leshi Singh revealed that the state has procured 36.79 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the 2025-26 Kharif season, nearly meeting its set goal. The state is expecting to meet its rice procurement target of 25 lakh MT by June 15.

Procurement targets set by the Centre for the next Rabi marketing season include 18,000 MT of wheat and 32,000 MT of lentils. Measures for food security, like providing free grains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and addressing cooking gas distribution, were also highlighted.

LPG supplies are reportedly stable, with stern actions being taken against black marketing. Additionally, PNG gas connections have been expanded throughout the state, enhancing overall distribution capacity.