Empowering India's Entrepreneurs: 11 Years of PMMY Success

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) for significantly bolstering small traders and start-ups over its 11-year tenure by offering collateral-free loans. This initiative, conceived by the Modi administration, has spurred self-employment and invigorated small industries across India.

According to Shah, over 58 crore loans totaling over Rs 40 lakh crore have been disbursed since the PMMY's inception, positively impacting 12 crore young entrepreneurs. The program is a vital component in India's journey towards self-reliance, especially as two-thirds of the loans have been granted to women, marking a noteworthy stride in women's empowerment.

The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, optimizes credit access through a structured system involving the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Limited (MUDRA), lending institutions, and borrowers, ensuring a seamless credit flow to micro-entrepreneurs.