Left Menu

Tips Films Announces Re-entry into Distribution with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Tips Films Limited makes a strategic comeback into film distribution with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the film promises a blend of comedy and romance, aiming for a wide nationwide release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:55 IST
Tips Films Announces Re-entry into Distribution with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Tips Films Enters Film Distribution Business with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Starring Varun Dhawan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tips Films Limited, a prominent name in Indian cinema, is re-entering the film distribution business by premiering 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', its latest production. With Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in leading roles, and under the direction of the acclaimed David Dhawan, this movie is poised as a family entertainer combining humor, romance, and mass appeal.

The production house has detailed a comprehensive distribution strategy to ensure a robust reach across India's urban and rural markets. Leveraging an extensive network, Tips Films aims to maximize the film's presence and audience reach nationwide, potentially boosting its box office success.

Kumar Taurani of Tips Films expressed confidence in the movie's impact, emphasizing the carefully planned nationwide release to capture audience interest. With its prime pre-summer release window, the film is expected to perform strongly, drawing audiences with its lively narrative, comedic elements, and engaging cast performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's 140 Assembly Seats Witness High Voter Turnout

Kerala's 140 Assembly Seats Witness High Voter Turnout

 India
2
Russia's New Clampdown: Memorial Labeled 'Extremist'

Russia's New Clampdown: Memorial Labeled 'Extremist'

 Global
3
Iran Limits Vessel Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

Iran Limits Vessel Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

 Russia
4
Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026