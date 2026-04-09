Tips Films Announces Re-entry into Distribution with 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Tips Films Limited, a prominent name in Indian cinema, is re-entering the film distribution business by premiering 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', its latest production. With Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in leading roles, and under the direction of the acclaimed David Dhawan, this movie is poised as a family entertainer combining humor, romance, and mass appeal.

The production house has detailed a comprehensive distribution strategy to ensure a robust reach across India's urban and rural markets. Leveraging an extensive network, Tips Films aims to maximize the film's presence and audience reach nationwide, potentially boosting its box office success.

Kumar Taurani of Tips Films expressed confidence in the movie's impact, emphasizing the carefully planned nationwide release to capture audience interest. With its prime pre-summer release window, the film is expected to perform strongly, drawing audiences with its lively narrative, comedic elements, and engaging cast performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)