Driving Change: Embracing Road Safety Responsibility

Road safety awareness is being hailed as a national movement, with Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, emphasizing the need for responsible behavior among road users.

Speaking at the launch of the 3rd Edition of the Uttarakhand Adventure Ride, Malhotra outlined that these awareness initiatives constitute a vital part of a larger effort to promote responsible road usage across India. He highlighted the pressing issue of road accidents, which result in approximately 1.8 lakh fatalities annually, 45 percent of which involve two-wheelers.

Malhotra also detailed the ministry's 4E strategy—Engineering, Enforcement, Education, and Emergency Care—as integral components of road safety policy. He underscored the advancements in road engineering, legislative enforcement, and emergency response systems. Malhotra also noted the role of technology, including AI-based traffic monitoring, but stressed that responsible human behavior is critical for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)