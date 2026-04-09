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Italy's Swift Response to Devastating Landslide

Italy's government has declared a state of emergency after a significant landslide disrupted key transport links. The authorities have allocated initial funds for repairs and are making progress in partial reopening of services. Heavy rains triggered the landslide, affecting thousands and potentially impacting the tourist season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:38 IST
Italy's Swift Response to Devastating Landslide
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The Italian government swiftly moved on Thursday to address disruptions caused by a major landslide that severed rail and motorway links in a critical north-south transport corridor. As part of their response, a state of emergency was declared, with infrastructure aid pledging millions towards restoration efforts.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, at the scene, announced an initial allocation of 10 million euros ($11.68 million) to fund the urgent repairs. By Thursday evening, motorway traffic partially reopened, and rail services were anticipated to resume by Friday, signaling rapid progress.

The landslide, exacerbated by heavy rains, spans approximately two kilometers and caused significant detours and service suspensions. Although the situation has stabilized, the collapse of a main road bridge spells extended closure and a potential impact on the tourist season.

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