Italy's Swift Response to Devastating Landslide

The Italian government swiftly moved on Thursday to address disruptions caused by a major landslide that severed rail and motorway links in a critical north-south transport corridor. As part of their response, a state of emergency was declared, with infrastructure aid pledging millions towards restoration efforts.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, at the scene, announced an initial allocation of 10 million euros ($11.68 million) to fund the urgent repairs. By Thursday evening, motorway traffic partially reopened, and rail services were anticipated to resume by Friday, signaling rapid progress.

The landslide, exacerbated by heavy rains, spans approximately two kilometers and caused significant detours and service suspensions. Although the situation has stabilized, the collapse of a main road bridge spells extended closure and a potential impact on the tourist season.