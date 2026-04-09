Beijing and Pyongyang: Resuming Diplomatic Ballet

In a significant diplomatic move, Beijing has expressed its readiness to strengthen ties with Pyongyang. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to North Korea underscores China's intent to rebuild relations that cooled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This development follows North Korea's alignment with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, prompting Beijing to reassert its influence. Wang Yi's engagement seeks to consolidate positive momentum between the nations, buoyed by increasing trade and strategic geopolitical interests.

The visit precedes a potential summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating China's strategic positioning amidst evolving global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)