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Beijing and Pyongyang: Resuming Diplomatic Ballet

China is strengthening ties with North Korea post-pandemic, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Pyongyang. This move comes after improved North Korea-Russia relations and increasing bilateral trade. China seeks to consolidate its influence over North Korea and regain momentum in their diplomatic relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:59 IST
Beijing and Pyongyang: Resuming Diplomatic Ballet
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In a significant diplomatic move, Beijing has expressed its readiness to strengthen ties with Pyongyang. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to North Korea underscores China's intent to rebuild relations that cooled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This development follows North Korea's alignment with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, prompting Beijing to reassert its influence. Wang Yi's engagement seeks to consolidate positive momentum between the nations, buoyed by increasing trade and strategic geopolitical interests.

The visit precedes a potential summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating China's strategic positioning amidst evolving global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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