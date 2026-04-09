US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties

The United States is preparing to host an Indian delegation this month to discuss the bilateral trade agreement reached earlier in February. The announcement came from the US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor, following discussions with America's Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer.

Gor's visit to various US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, underscored the productive engagements aimed at advancing trade priorities in South and Central Asia. 'The United States and India look forward to this collaboration which targets a potential $500 billion bilateral trade,' Gor expressed.

Along with focusing on enhancing market access, the meetings also highlighted strengthening supply chains and tapping into advances in artificial intelligence and critical technologies. Discussions with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spotlighted commercial diplomacy's future in various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)