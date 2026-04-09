US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties
The US will host an Indian delegation to discuss a bilateral trade deal agreed in February. US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor highlighted productive meetings with key US officials, focusing on trade priorities and future collaborations in South and Central Asia. Strengthening supply chains and advancing technology cooperation are central to discussions.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is preparing to host an Indian delegation this month to discuss the bilateral trade agreement reached earlier in February. The announcement came from the US Ambassador to India, Sergei Gor, following discussions with America's Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer.
Gor's visit to various US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, underscored the productive engagements aimed at advancing trade priorities in South and Central Asia. 'The United States and India look forward to this collaboration which targets a potential $500 billion bilateral trade,' Gor expressed.
Along with focusing on enhancing market access, the meetings also highlighted strengthening supply chains and tapping into advances in artificial intelligence and critical technologies. Discussions with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spotlighted commercial diplomacy's future in various regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)