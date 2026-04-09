Punjab's Debt Dilemma: A Call for Transparency

Congress MP and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called on the state government to issue a white paper concerning Punjab's mounting debt levels. This request comes amid criticism aimed at the AAP government for its ongoing borrowing practices.

Randhawa, alarmed by a recent Rs 1,500 crore loan, warned that such fiscal strategies could lead the state into a financial crisis. He emphasized the necessity of transparency so that citizens can be informed about the state's true financial health.

He highlighted that Punjab's total debt has exceeded Rs 4 lakh crore and could reach Rs 4.47 lakh crore. According to Randhawa, the burden on citizens is immense, with each resident bearing an average debt of over Rs 1.25 lakh, a situation exacerbated by expenditures on salaries, pensions, electricity subsidies, and interest payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)