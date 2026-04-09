Left Menu

American Airlines Aims to Resume Flights to Venezuela

American Airlines plans to restart services to Venezuela from April 30, with daily flights between Miami and Caracas. This marks the return of services to Venezuela after more than six years following approval from the U.S. Transportation Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:55 IST
American Airlines Aims to Resume Flights to Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

American Airlines is set to resume its flight services from the United States to Venezuela by April 30, following authorization from the Transportation Department. This development marks a significant return for the airline after a six-year hiatus.

The airline announced that it would offer daily flights connecting Miami and Caracas, utilizing the Embraer 175 aircraft operated through its subsidiary, Envoy. This move is expected to restore a critical transportation link cut off for over half a decade.

The restart of services to Venezuela underscores the airline's commitment to expanding its international network and enhancing connectivity in key markets. Given the longstanding suspension, this strategic decision aligns with American Airlines' broader efforts to reestablish market presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1

Swift Response Quells Fire at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1

 India
2
Indian President Approves Central Armed Police Forces Bill for Enhanced Governance

Indian President Approves Central Armed Police Forces Bill for Enhanced Gove...

 India
3
Deadly Raid on Nigerian Military Base Highlights Intensifying Security Crisis

Deadly Raid on Nigerian Military Base Highlights Intensifying Security Crisi...

 Nigeria
4
2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation on: police.

2-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP's Ujjain district, rescue operation...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026