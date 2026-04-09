American Airlines Aims to Resume Flights to Venezuela

American Airlines is set to resume its flight services from the United States to Venezuela by April 30, following authorization from the Transportation Department. This development marks a significant return for the airline after a six-year hiatus.

The airline announced that it would offer daily flights connecting Miami and Caracas, utilizing the Embraer 175 aircraft operated through its subsidiary, Envoy. This move is expected to restore a critical transportation link cut off for over half a decade.

The restart of services to Venezuela underscores the airline's commitment to expanding its international network and enhancing connectivity in key markets. Given the longstanding suspension, this strategic decision aligns with American Airlines' broader efforts to reestablish market presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)