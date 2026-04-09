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Terminal 1 Blaze at Mumbai Airport Sparks Emergency Response

A fire caused by a short circuit broke out at Terminal 1 of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Operations were briefly halted as systems underwent checks. The fire was controlled by emergency teams, with smoke seen inside the terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:30 IST
Terminal 1 Blaze at Mumbai Airport Sparks Emergency Response
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A short circuit led to a fire at Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The incident was swiftly managed by emergency response teams, ensuring no casualties occurred.

Despite initial disruptions, airport operations were not significantly affected in the long run. The situation necessitated precautionary shutdowns of systems, which were gradually restored, officials confirmed.

The fire was described as minor, originating in the cable trays of heavy-duty panels, leading to a Level-1 fire call response that mobilized multiple firefighting units. Eyewitnesses noted thick black smoke, with operations ceasing around 9.20 pm as the blaze was extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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