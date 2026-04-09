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Lebanon's Growing Casualties: Impact of Recent Strikes

Lebanon's health ministry announced on Thursday that the death toll from recent Israeli strikes had reached 303, with expectations for this to increase as rescue operations continue. Since March 2, the total fatalities have reached 1,888, with over 6,000 people wounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:37 IST
Lebanon's Growing Casualties: Impact of Recent Strikes
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Lebanon's health ministry reported on Thursday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes the day before had climbed to 303. Officials warned that the number could continue to rise as rescue crews work to pull bodies from the rubble.

The ministry highlighted that these figures are not final. There's an expectation of an increase in casualties as the rescue operations progress and search teams scour through the debris of the affected areas.

Since March 2, lethal confrontations have resulted in 1,888 deaths and left more than 6,000 wounded, marking a grim period for Lebanon as it contends with ongoing violence and its repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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