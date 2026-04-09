American Airlines Set to Resume Venezuela Service After Six-Year Hiatus

American Airlines announced plans to resume flights to Venezuela from April 30, marking the first service in over six years. The decision follows recent approval by the U.S. Transportation Department, allowing the airline to reintroduce daily flights between Miami and Caracas.

This development comes after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy lifted a 2019 ban on U.S. airlines traveling to Venezuela, a directive initiated by former President Donald Trump. The Transportation Security Administration recently conducted a review of airport security protocols in Caracas, further enabling the resumption of services.

American Airlines, once the largest U.S. carrier in Venezuela, intends to cater to business, leisure, and humanitarian travelers. In March, a U.S. State Department advisory upgraded Venezuela from a 'Do Not Travel' list to a 'Reconsider Travel' advisory due to ongoing security concerns.