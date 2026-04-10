Olectra Greentech Unveils New Brand Identity, 'Transforming Everyday'

In a significant rebranding move, Olectra Greentech Limited, a frontrunner in India's electric mobility space, unveiled a new brand identity aligned with its progressive vision. The company, known for its electric buses, now sports the tagline 'Transforming Everyday', reflecting its dedication to innovative, sustainable transportation solutions.

At the heart of Olectra's rebranding is a futuristic and pragmatic approach, underscored by core principles of Accessible Innovation and Trusted Guidance. These foundational pillars are designed to steer the company in its mission to integrate mobility and energy solutions on a global scale, ensuring scalability and usability of its innovations.

Olectra's expanded focus encompasses not only electric buses but also trucks and tippers, underlining its operational strength and growing influence in government sectors. Its efforts are part of a broader strategy to create lasting impacts across industries, communities, and ecosystems, marking a pivotal shift from a traditional manufacturing entity to an innovation-led powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)