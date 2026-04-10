China Drives Forward: EV Exports Surge Amidst Global Challenges

China is accelerating its push into global markets with a significant increase in passenger car exports, particularly new energy vehicles. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported a remarkable 82.4% rise in exports in March, highlighting the efforts of Chinese automakers to capture a larger international footprint.

Leading the charge are companies like BYD and Geely, which have actively bolstered their production and sales activities beyond China's borders. The increased demand is partly attributed to the ongoing global energy challenges, which have sparked greater interest in electric vehicles as fuel prices soar.

While domestic sales in China have taken a hit, driven by reduced government incentives and a cooling property market, industry experts remain optimistic. UBS auto analyst Paul Gong suggests that the growth in overseas markets could help mitigate declines at home, with expectations of a 20% increase in Chinese car exports this year.